Overwatch is celebrating Chinese New Year with its next seasonal event

Blizzard has announced the next seasonal event planned for its popular team-based shooter.

The event will begin on January 25 and will celebrate the dawn of Chinese New Year with a selection of new skins, sprays and potential emotes.

While Blizzard is yet to confirm what new skins and such will be included in the new promotion, we already have two to look forward to.

Blizzard announced the event through two of its regional twitter accounts, showcasing new skins for both Mei and D.Va, two of the game's more prominent asian characters.

The Korean Overwatch account posted a video featuring an utterly gorgeous D.Va skin, who has been sorely rejected in recent events.

Overwatch has been consistently praised for its diverse range of characters from various cultural backgrounds, and celebrating Chinese New Year feels perfectly fitting.

Previous seasonal events have seen the inclusion of temporary game modes such as Mei’s Snowball Fight last Christmas.

Whether or not we’ll see something similar here remains to be seen. Either way, prepare yourself for some disappointing loot boxes next week!