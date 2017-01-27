Overwatch has hit yet another massive milestone

Blizzard has announced that its multiplayer shooter now sports 25 million players across all available platforms.

Having hit 20 million players back in October 2016, Overwatch has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to popularity.

Blizzard announced the colossal new milestone in a recent tweet, complete with a fitting gif of explosive fireworks.

This is a truly impressive performance from a new IP, although the talent of Blizzard Entertainment sitting firmly behind it probably doesn’t hurt.

Blizzard has shown it is committed to providing fans with continuous free content for Overwatch in the form of new heroes and seasonal events.

The Lunar New Year Event is taking place until February 13, celebrating the festivities with new skins, sprays, emotes and a game mode known as Capture the Rooster.

Overwatch has received two post-launch heroes thus far in the form of Ana and Sombra. The third remains a mystery, but it seems fans are thirsty for Terry Crews to take on the role of Doomfist.

