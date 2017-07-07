Overwatch finally gets Doomfist, but it’s not what we expected

Blizzard has announced the latest entry to the ever-growing roster of Overwatch heroes and – as expected – it’s Doomfist.

Since before Overwatch even went on sale, Blizzard has been teasing the character of Doomfist, and now he’s finally real. Blizzard debuted an official launch video for the character on July 6, showcasing the game’s first Nigerian character and the game’s 25th playable hero.

Doomfist – whose real name is Akande Ogundimu – falls under the offensive category of characters, and wields a huge cybernetic glove (also called Doomfist) that he uses to deal maximum damage to foes. In his lore, he’s described as working for Talon, a sinister group of mercenaries that includes existing heroes like Sombra, Reaper, and Widowmaker.

Check out the Doomfist launch video below:

Here’s how Blizzard describes Doomfist’s gameplay style: "Doomfist’s cybernetics make him a highly-mobile, powerful frontline fighter. In addition to dealing ranged damage with his Hand Cannon, Doomfist can slam the ground, knock enemies into the air and off balance, or charge into the fray with his Rocket Punch."

It continued: "When facing a tightly packed group, Doomfist leaps out of view, then crashes down to earth with a spectacular Meteor Strike."

And here are Doomfist’s abilities:

Seismic Slam: Doomfist leaps forward and smashes into the ground, knocking nearby enemies towards him.

Rising Uppercut: Doomfist uppercuts enemies in front of him into the air.

Rocket Punch: After charging up, Doomfist lunges forward and knocks an enemy back, dealing additional damage if they impact a wall.

The Best Defense: Doomfist generates temporary personal shields when he deals ability damage.

Meteor Strike: Doomfist leaps into the sky, then crashes to the ground, dealing significant damage.

Many fans will be surprised by the Doomfist announcement, mainly because the character is being voiced by Broadway veteran Sahr Ngaujah. This put an end to a widely held belief that actor and legendary muscle-man Terry Crews would be voicing the character. Crews had openly admitted interest in playing the role on Twitter, and even visited Blizzard’s HQ late last year.

Nevertheless, Ngaujah’s performance seems to be on point; check it out in this two-hour Doomfist gameplay video:

Tell us what you think of Doomfist in the comments below.