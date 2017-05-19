Overwatch Anniversary Event: Everything we know

It’s been almost a year since Overwatch blasted its way onto PS4, Xbox One and PC, and it seems Blizzard Entertainment has more than a few plans to celebrate. The team-based shooter’s next seasonal event falls on its first anniversary, meaning it's time to start hanging up decorations and get ready to party.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything you need to know about the Overwatch Anniversary Event including info on all the skins, modes, sprays, voice lines and more.

Overwatch Anniversary Event – What is it?

The Overwatch Anniversary Event is essentially a way of celebrating the charming shooter’s very first birthday. Having already amassed over 30 million players worldwide, it’s shown no signs of slowing down.

Players can expect the usual array of new skins, sprays, voice lines and more through the delivery of in-game lootboxes. In fact, we’ve already seen a few of them teased on social media.

Overwatch Anniversary Event – When is it?

The event will commence on May 23, the day Overwatch launched last year, and will last until June 12. It’s safe to assume that all of the new planned maps and modes will also arrive next week.

The event will also coincide with a free weekend taking place across PS4, Xbox One and PC. You can download Overwatch and play it for free from May 26-29. All of your unlockables and level progress will carry over to the full game, too!

Overwatch Anniversary Event trailer – How does it look?

Blizzard has a released a lengthy trailer teasing the event while also celebrating how far Overwatch has come in the past year. It’s a heartwarming watch, and you can check it out below:

There is still plenty of info yet to be revealed for the Overwatch Anniversary Event, so be sure to check back for future updates!