This gaming PC costs £24,000, and you can actually buy it

What’s better than one insane gaming PC? Two insane gaming PCs, of course.

Overclockers UK has unveiled what is quite possibly the most ridiculous two-in-one desktop you can buy in the UK, and it’ll set you back a cool £24,000. It's called the 8Pack OrionX.

Why the hell does it cost so much? Let’s dive into the specs and understand what’s happening here.

First, it’s worth pointing out that this is a PC built by overclocking champion Ian ‘8Pack’ Parry. Just look at his stats on the HWBot world rankings; this guy is legit. It’ll take Parry six weeks to build a single one of these systems (among his other 8Pack PC building responsibilities), so get your orders (and house remortgage applications) in early.

Yes, again, this is a PC with a second PC buried inside it. PC-ception, if you will. They’re both separate systems; their only relation is that they sit in the same chassis. You could network them together if you wanted, and you can also control overclocking options on the main PC with the secondary system.

Primary PC specs

Processor: Intel Core i7 6950X overclocked to at least 4.4GHz

Motherboard: Asus Rampage V ED 10 Intel X99

Memory: Corsair Dominator Platinum 64GB (8 x 8GB) at 2666MHz

Graphics: 3 NVIDIA Titan X Pascals in Tri-SLI config with quad option available. Overclocked to 2000MHz+

Primary SSD: Intel 750 1.2TB PCI-E NVMe SSD (watercooled)

Secondary SSDs: 2 Samsung 850 Pro 1TB SSDs in RAID 0

HDD Storage: Seagate Barracuda 10TB HDD

Secondary PC specs

Processor: Intel Core i7 7700K overclocked to at least 5.1GHz

Motherboard: Asus ROG Strix Z270I Gaming

Memory: Corsair Dominator Platinum 16GB (2 x 8GB) at 3200MHz

Graphics: NVIDIA Titan X Pascal

Primary: SSDs 2 Samsung 960 Polaris 512GB NVME M.2 in RAID 0

HDD: Storage Seagate Barracuda 10TB HDD

The highlights of the spec is of course the outer PC’s outrageous 10-core, 20-thread Broadwell-E Intel Core i7 6950X with a guaranteed overclock of at least 4.4GHz, attached to an Asus X99 Rampage 5 Extreme motherboard and 64GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum 2,666MHz DRR4 memory.

Configured correctly with whatever software you’re planning on using, be it video rendering or calculating millions of Pi digits, it’ll know what it’s doing before you.

You’ll have spotted those three Nvidia GeForce Titan X Pascal graphics cards. Each one is overclocked to over 2,000MHz, which is a significant boost over the 1,531MHz factory boost clock. This is made possible using a custom-built, dedicated liquid cooling loop. This differs from a regular liquid-cooled PC, which will usually only have a single loop shared between the processor and graphics card. Here, the two PC’s two processors get their own loops alongside a third loop for the three primary graphics card and the fourth secondary card in the second system.

Primary storage comes from a 1.2TB, liquid-cooled Intel 750 1.2TB SSD over PCI-E, with secondary storage from a pair of Samsung 850 Pro SSDs in RAID 0 for double the speed. Tertiary storage comes from a 10TB Seagate Barracuda hard disk.

Initial graphics benchmarks point to a 3DMark Firestrike score of nearly 41,000. For comparison, a single consumer-level GTX 1080 will manage a little over half that at best. There’s definitely a case of diminishing returns with the more GPUs you add to a system, so if you’re after the best bang-for-buck, you’ll be looking elsewhere.

If we were looking at the secondary system in isolation, we’d call it a monster. But as a nested PC inside another, better PC, it becomes harder to remember just how powerful it is.

The Intel Core i7-7700K is a highly-capable quad-core chip overclocked to 5.1GHz, paired with 16GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum 3,200MHz DDR4 memory. There’s a fourth Titan Pascal in here as well for even more 3D performance. It’s all running on a pair of high-end Samsung 960 Pro SSDs in a RAID 0 configuration. There’s a 10TB Seagate Barracuda hard disk in here as well.

All of this is inside a Phanteks Enthoo Elite, and the whole thing is powered by a single 2000W power supply.

Why?

Great question. We suppose the answer is ‘why not?’, but as a buying guide site we pride ourselves on good buying advice.

This is the sort of PC(s) you would buy if you have two heavy workloads running at once. For example, you’re a hardcore gamer but also want to run Bitcoin mining or 3D modelling on the side. You’d game on the secondary system and run your high-end applications on the primary PC.

If we were to have one gripe, it’s that the two PCs aren’t more interconnected. Pre-installed remoote desktop software would have been extremely handy to keep an eye on each PC without having to switch between monitors, and the ability to perhaps route a single keyboard and mouse to both PCs would also have been nice as well. But these are gripes. Since you’re paying £24,000 for a PC, you’ll probably be able to request extra features from Overclockers. You’ve earned it.

If you can afford one, you can buy an OrionX on Overclockers.co.uk.

So will you be buying one of these, or perhaps even two? Let us know in the comments.