Outlast 2 stalks onto PS4, Xbox One and PC next month

Outlast 2 will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 25, developer Red Barrels has announced.

The sequel to the utterly-terrifying survival horror title finally has a release date, and it’s coming in just over a month’s time.

Red Barrels confirmed the news in a tweet earlier today alongside a new visual, showing what appears to be a wooden cabin nearby a campfire and some ominously creepy dudes surrounding it.

A bundle known as Outlast Trinity has also been announced, compiling the original game, its Whistleblower expansion and the upcoming sequel in a single spooky package.

In Outlast 2 you play as Blake Langermann. You and your seemingly missing wife are investigative journalists who happen to find themselves surrounded by some horrific creatures in the midst of rural Arizona.

As you expect, things quickly go wrong and you must use all your wits to survive. With nothing but a night-vision camera to defend yourself, there is no way to take the fight to your pursuers.

There is currently a playable demo avaiable on PS4, Xbox One and PC, which provides a decent, jumpscare-filled glimpse at the new setting.

Are you excited for Outlast 2? Let us know in the comments below.