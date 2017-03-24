Outlast 2 is coming out in Australia after all

After being refused classification earlier this month, Outlast 2 will now launch in Australia with a R18+ rating.

The upcoming survival horror title failed certification last week due to scenes depicting graphic examples of sexual violence.

Now, a new listing on the Australian Government’s Classification Board website confirms that Outlast 2 has been given a R18+ rating to indicate “high impact horror themes, violence, blood, gore, and sex.”

It remains unclear why the ratings board decided to alter its original decision. Originally, Outlast 2 was refused by the board due to the way in which it might “depict, express or otherwise deal with matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that they should not be classified."

Developer Red Barrels has confirmed that Outlast 2 will launch in Australia on April 25, and there will only be “one version” of the game released worldwide. This suggests that nothing has been censored to allow certification.

Outlast 2 is scheduled to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 25 alongside Outlast: Trinity, a bundle that compiles the original Outlast, all its DLC and the upcoming sequel.

