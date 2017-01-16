Original Nvidia Shield gets Android Nougat and Amazon Video

With the launch of the Google Assistant-packing Nvidia Shield TV 2017 at CES 2017, the best Android TV box on the market got a little better.

However, just because an updated edition is now available to buy, that doesn’t mean owners of the original are being left high and dry.

The Shield Experience 5.0 upgrade for the 2015 model brings Android 7.0 Nougat into play, as well as support for an array of new apps.

They include Amazon Video, NFL, Twitter, Comedy Central and a new Nvidia Games hub (via Engadget).

Via the GeForce Now cloud gaming additions, there’s also support for 4K HDR game streaming, plus the equivalent performance of a GeForce GTX 1080 GPU while streaming.

In our freshly-posted review of the 2017 Shield, we advised current users against upgrading to the new model.

Given many of the key features are now available on both devices, there’s even less incentive for existing users to splurge again.

For those without either device, the advice is clear:

“If you are on the market for an all-in-one streaming box this is one of the best you can buy,” our reviewer wrote.

Are you in the market for an Nvidia Shield 2017? Share your thoughts in the comments below.