Oppo updates 4K Blu-ray players with Dobly Vision HDR support

Oppo has made good on its promise of making its 4K Blu-ray players Dolby Vision-compatible with a new software update.

The company has made the update available to download now, but be aware, you'll need both a Dolby Vision-compatible TV and UHD Blu-rays made to support the vision technology.

While HDR-10 is the most well-known of the new image technologies, providing more colour depth and better contrast between light and dark, Dolby's own version pushes things further.

Put simply, Dolby Vision masters of movies are done at 12-bit, rather than HDR 10’s 10 bits, along with higher peak brightness.

But perhaps the biggest feature Dolby Vision brings to the game is the addition of metadata which manages HDR performance on a frame-by-frame basis.

That means images will be adapted to look as good as possible for the screen you're watching the footage on in real-time.

All of which means Oppo's latest addition to its 4K Blu-ray player range should be welcomed by users, though there's still somewhat of a dearth of Dolby-Vision UHD Blu-rays available at this point.

That doesn't mean we won't be getting more over the coming year, however, with Despicable Me 1 & 2 set to arrive in the coming months, along with The Fate of the Furious and Power Rangers.

Dolby Vision is already offered on streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video – but the discs have a slight advantage in that no internet bandwidth is required to playback movies with all the metadata and vision-enhancing qualities of Dolby's technology.

You can check out Oppo's website for information on how to download the lastest firmware update, which includes the Dolby Vision support.

Let us know what you think of Oppo's efforts in the comments.