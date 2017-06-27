Popular GTA 5 mod OpenIV back from the dead after wave of gamer protests

Popular GTA 5 modding kit OpenIV has received a lifeline, with Take-Two withdrawing its threat of legal action following a wave of gamer protests and "discussions" with Rockstar.

OpenIV was designed to let gamers modify basic elements of the single-player mode of GTA 5, but it recently found itself subject to a cease-and-desist order from Take-Two, who claimed it was also enabling cheating and player harassment in GTA Online.

The toolkit was subsequently taken down, prompting more than 77,000 gamers to sign a Change.org petition demanding the software be deemed legal. Thousands also posted negative reviews of the game on Steam in protest.

It seems Rockstar has listened to its community, with the games publisher apparently having worked with OpenIV developer Yuriy 'Good-NDS' Krivoruchko on a patch that stops it being used to cheat online.

Related: GTA 6

In a statement on its support site, Rockstar clarified the terms in which mods are allowed in GTA 5:

"Rockstar Games believes in reasonable fan creativity, and, in particular, wants creators to showcase their passion for our games. After discussions with Take-Two, Take-Two has agreed that it generally will not take legal action against third-party projects involving Rockstar’s PC games that are single-player, non-commercial, and respect the intellectual property (IP) rights of third parties.

"This does not apply to (i) multiplayer or online services; (ii) tools, files, libraries, or functions that could be used to impact multiplayer or online services, or (iii) use or importation of other IP (including other Rockstar IP) in the project. This is not a license, and it does not constitute endorsement, approval, or authorization of any third-party project.

"Take-Two reserves the right to object to any third-party project, or to revise, revoke and/or withdraw this statement at any time in their own discretion. This statement does not constitute a waiver of any rights that Take-Two may have with respect to third-party projects."

While this is good news for fans of the OpenIV mod, it's important to note that Take-Two and Rockstar have left themselves the wiggle-room to U-turn on their decision, should the software continue to be adapted for dodgy purposes in the online version of the game.

Are you glad to see the OpenIV mod return? Let us know in the comments below.