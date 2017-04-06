Only these phones will receive the Windows 10 Creators Update

The Windows 10 Creators Update is almost upon us, but not all Windows 10-powered mobile devices are going to be joining the party.

Among the phones being left out are the Nokia Lumia 930, Nokia Lumia 830, and the Nokia Lumia 1520, all of which are more than two-years old.

These phones will only receive patches and cumulative updates once the new version launches, though some 13 other handsets will receive the Creators Update.

If you're feeling snubbed by Microsoft, there's not really all that much to worry about, seeing as the update will only bring an improved Edge browser, along with support for e-books, and a new "Share" icon.

Here is the full list of supported phones:

Alcatel Idol 4S

Alcatel OneTouch Fierce XL

HP Elite x3

Lenovo Softbank 503LV

MCJ Madosma Q601

Microsoft Lumia 550

Microsoft Lumia 640

Microsoft Lumia 640 XL

Microsoft Lumia 650

Microsoft Lumia 950

Microsoft Lumia 950 XL

Trinity NuAns Neo

VAIO VPB051 [Vaio Phone Biz]

It seems that list isn't exhaustive however, as ZDNet is reporting some Twitter users are claiming phones that don't appear on the list are currently running Insider builds of Windows 10 Creators Update for Mobile.

Microsoft explained how the update will work for Windows 10 mobile users in a statement to: "Beginning this month, Microsoft will release the Creators Update for Windows 10 customers including those using Windows 10 Mobile.

"As has been the case with pervious Windows updates, a device may not be able to receive the Creators Update if the device hardware is incompatible, lacking current drivers, or otherwise outside of the Original Equipment Manufacturer's ('OEM') support period.

"These devices will continue to receive security and servicing fixes according to our OS support policy. The full list of supported devices will be posted on the Product Lifecycle page soon."

The company will release the Creators Update for all Windows 10 devices on April 11.

Let us know if you'll be left out of the update in the comments.