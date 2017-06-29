OnePlus reportedly looking into the weird 'jelly scrolling' effect on the OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is here, and it brings with it a load of top-end features at the usual affordable price the company is known for.

And while the latest OnePlus handset manages to impress overall, it seems some users are experiencing a strange issue with the phone's display.

As XDA Developers reports, numerous accounts of what's being referred to as a "jelly scrolling" effect have started to crop up.

Related: OnePlus 5

Users are reporting the issue on the site's forums, over on Reddit, and the official OnePlus forums, describing a problem whereby text bunches together and stretches when scrolling.

The result is the screen appears to be refreshing at different rates, though at this point it looks like a fairly rare occurence.

One user on the company's official forums wrote: "Scrolling is like wobbly jelly, like your scrolling under water, like vsync is disabled which is awful, also stutters a lot amd screen latency isn't 100% responsive."

You can see the "jelly scrolling" effect in the following video, from YouTuber Damir Franc, starting at eight minutes and 15-seconds.

Again, this seems to only be affecting a few units, and is not something we at TrustedReviews experienced with our review unit.

Another example was provided by a OnePlus forums user in the form of a video showing the touch latency aspect of the problem.

There's no explanation as yet for the jelly scrolling issue, with several possible causes being suggested by forum users, including displays possibly being mounted upside-down.

Whatever is going on here, it seems OnePlus is aware of the issue, according to XDA Developers, so we should hear about a fix in the near future.

Have you noticed the problem on your OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.