OnePlus’ idea of Valentine’s Day romance is a gross ménage à 3T

OnePlus has a history of questionable marketing tactics and its Valentine’s Day gimmick is no different. Actually, once again, it’s flat out cringeworthy.

The excruciatingly long 1:43 #LickOfLove video has been released to promote a competition to win a pair of the world’s “most lickable smartphone,” the OnePlus 3T.

Related: OnePlus 3T review

OnePlus is also flogging V-Day Love Bundles, which offers 40% off the price of the V2 One Plus Bullets headphones or a protective case, when purchased with a One Plus 3/3T smartphone (via Phandroid).

This isn’t the first time OnePlus has raised eyebrows for its marketing campaigns.

Back in August 2014 the firm was roundly criticized for its Ladies First contest, which allowed females to jump the long queue for OnePlus One smartphones.

The catch? The applicantas had to be willing to submit photos of themselves with the OnePlus logo drawn on their bodies, for blokes in the community to vote on.

"OnePlus wants to give a shout out to the few but beautiful female fans in our community,” the firm wrote at the time. Charming.

While this latest campaign is risqué, at least there’s no ludicrous sexism. Still, the last thing we want to see is close up shots of people gratuitously tonguing their smartphones.

Ew, think of the bacteria?

Are you a OnePlus loyalist? What are you hoping for from the OnePlus 4? Share your thoughts in the comments below.