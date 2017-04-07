OnePlus co-founder says touch latency issue on the 3 and 3T has been fixed

Last year, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners began complaining of a touch latency issue on their handsets, which prompted the company's co-founder, Carl Pei, to respond via Twitter.

Pei responded to the feedback by saying the focus was on updating the phones to Android Nougat before any other problems.

At the time, OnePlus forums user arter97 wrote an extended post, saying: "Currently, the "move sensitivity" on the OnePlus 3 is set too big, which results in latency.

Numerous other users reported the same issue, with 9to5Google Managing Editor, Stephen Hall, even posting a GIF on Twitter to demonstrate the problem:

Now, following his initial tweet in December regarding the problem, in which he said the firm would "look at it soon", Carl Pei has claimed the issue has been resolved.

The OnePlus co-founder took to Twitter to reveal the touch latency problem had been dealt with, though he neglected to provide any information about when users could expect to see a patch released.

OnePlus released an update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T earlier this year which brought the handsets up to date with Android 7.0 Nougat, but the touch latency issue persisted.

Whatever the company is planning, it seems, based on Pei's tweet, users will have to wait until the developers deal with the alert slider before any further updates are released.

The alert slider is the physical button on the side of OnePlus handsets that allows users to quickly change notification settings – a feature which OnePlus owners have been asking to become more customisable.

For now, then, users will have to wait for more information in the near future, but at least we know OnePlus is working on the latency issues.

Have you experienced the touch latency issue? Let us know in the comments.