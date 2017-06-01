OnePlus CEO hints at OnePlus 5 being thinnest flagship yet

The OnePlus 5 is set to arrive soon, with many expecting a June 15 launch. And now the company's CEO has provided yet another teaser for the phone.

We already know quite a bit about the Chinese firm's next handset, including the fact it will come with a Snapdragon 835 processor and camera that's been developed with input from DxO.

And now it appears the phone could be the thinnest flagship device available when it launches, according to OnePlus boss Pete Lau (via).

Lau took to Chinese site Weibo to provide a brief update on the phone, and suggested that the OnePlus 5 will be – according to Google Translate – the "thinnest flagship phone."

It's difficult to say whether he means it will be the thinnest OnePlus flagship or the thinnest of all available flagship devices, but it's yet another exciting development that will do much to build anticipation for the handset.

The full translation, according to Google, reads: "Remember that OnePlus 3 release, a lot of media to get the first sentence of the phone is "wow Oh, very thin, feel good."

"OnePlus 5 I believe it is the thinnest flagship phone, and did not sacrifice other use experience. This is the daily pondering, and constantly adjust the value of the output after 0.05mm."

It seems, then, that the next OnePlus phone will not come with any user experience cuts as a result of the new, slimmed-down chassis.

Elsewhere, a new leaked poster suggests the OnePlus 5 will arrive on June 15, backing up the claims seen in a previous internal mail leak.

The poster also appeared on Weibo, though it's impossible to say whether the poster is in fact legitimate, so take the claim with a pinch of salt for now.

What's more, the poster doesn't mention the OnePlus 5 specifically – though if it is legit, we can't imagine it being for any other product.

At this point, there's no confirmed release date for the new phone, but stay tuned as we're expecting a lot more in the coming days and weeks.

Are you looking forward to the next OnePlus phone? Let us know in the comments.