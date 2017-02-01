OnePlus busted for cheating on benchmark tests, promises to stop

Remember the benchmark cheating scandal that damaged the reputation of Samsung and other Android phone manufacturers back in 2013?

Well, it has returned, and this time the OnePlus 3T has been caught red handed.

XDA has discovered the upstart manufacturer has been artificially boosting the clock speeds when running benchmarking apps like Geekbench, even when the Snapdragon 821 processor had not been under duress.

“Our hypothesis was that OnePlus was targeting these benchmarks by name, and was entering an alternate CPU scaling mode to pump up their benchmark scores,” the developers’ site said.

XDA spotted the discrepancy within community builds of Oxygen OS, prior to the rollout of Android 7.0 for the OnePlus 3T.

In a statement, OnePlus said it ‘implemented certain mechanisms’ to make the CPU run more ‘aggressively,'”

The firm said: "In order to give users a better user experience in resource intensive apps and games, especially graphically intensive ones, we implemented certain mechanisms in the community and Nougat builds to trigger the processor to run more aggressively.

“The trigger process for benchmarking apps will not be present in upcoming OxygenOS builds on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T."

OnePlus was the most high profile firm to be caught by XDA, but not the only one. The Meizu Pro 6 Plus was also found to be cooking the books.

Would this affect your trust in OnePlus? Share your thoughts below.