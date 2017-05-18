OnePlus 5 will capture ‘some of the clearest photos around’, apparently

OnePlus has formally confirmed the name of its next flagship smartphone, and tipped some exciting camera news too.

The most recent OnePlus smartphone was the OnePlus 3T, so logic would dictate that next up is the OnePlus 4. However, OnePlus has instead opted to call the phone OnePlus 5, as revealed in a blog post today. We’d already heard plenty of teasing from the company about such a move, but we’ve now seen it in writing for the very first time. As expected, the Chinese company has succumbed to tetraphobia, a superstition widespread throughout East Asia that associates the number four with bad luck.

But OnePlus also waxed lyrical on the future of photography for OnePlus smartphones. In the blog post, OnePlus staffer Diego Heinz revealed that OnePlus had partnered with DxO Labs. DxO is a French software company that developers image processing software – and also scores lenses and cameras based on their quality.

“Since we started OnePlus, our focus has been on giving you the best user experience possible,” wrote Heinz. "A smooth and premium flagship experience requires a deliberate combination of hardware and software that work together seamlessly. Our Never Settle motto embodies the belief that we’ve got to work hard to improve every step along the way."

He continued: "We’re happy to announce that we have teamed up with DxO to enhance your photography experience with our upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 5. DxO is perhaps most well-known for creating the defining photography benchmark, the DxOMark. They’ve got years of imaging experience and expertise, both for professional cameras and for smartphones.”

He also added that the OnePlus 5 would capture “some of the clearest photos around”.

It’s not exactly clear how the relationship between OnePlus and DxO will work, but we imagine DxO will be consulting on – or even supplying – image processing for the OnePlus 5.

Speaking about the announcement, Etienne Knauer, SVP of Sales and Marketing at DxO, said: “OnePlus has always been one of the leading innovators in the smartphone industry, and we are proud to partner with them and support their exciting mobile photography strategy."

The OnePlus 5 is expected to launch this summer.

Related: Best Android phones

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.