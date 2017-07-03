OnePlus 5 users are reporting a bizarre audio issue

While the early reviews have been exceptionally positive, the OnePlus 5 launch hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the company.

First came news it may have been cheating on benchmarking tests, followed by the appearance of a strange ‘jelly scrolling’ effect related to an inverted display design.

Now some users are reporting a strange audio issue, that sees sound played on the wrong channel (left from the right channel, right from the left) when recording video in landscape mode with the home button positioned to the left.

When shooting in landscape and the home button is positioned to the right, the stereo audio comes through the correct channel.

The issue is demonstrated in the video below shot by a Reddit user (wear headphones or use stereo speakers)

The good news is that OnePlus should be able to fix this with a software update.

The bad news is the issue is being reported by OnePlus 3T owners too, so the firm is either just learning about it, or knows and hasn’t attempted to rectify it yet.

However, even unresolved it's not a particular major flaw and is unlikely to convince prospective buyers to look elewhere for their smartphone fix, especially given the phone's early reception.

Have you snapped up the OnePlus 5 yet? Share your first impressions in the comments section below.