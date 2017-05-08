Yet another OnePlus 5 teaser has us more excited for summer than ever

First we learned what it’d be called, now we know when it’ll arrive. After revealing the next OnePlus phone will be called the OnePlus 5, the flagship-killing firm has dropped a teaser, hinting it’ll be out this summer.

The teaser spotted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo (via PhoneArena), features a graphic (below) reading ‘Hello 5’ with the image title “Hey Summer! Give me five”, albeit with a devil horns emoji rather than a hi-five.

It has long been expected the company would go straight from 3T to 5 because the Chinese believe the number four represents bad luck.

The teaser stops short of revealing a release date, but the summer timeframe would maintain the firm’s traditional spring/summer release window.

The launch of OnePlus’s flagship range has become a key event in the smartphone calendar and 2017’s launch is expected to be no different.

The phone is likely to pack the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as the recent Samsung Galaxy S8 series and the new Sony Xperia ZX Premium.

It is also expected to appear in the forthcoming HTC U 11 that’ll be unveiled later this month.

It’s also possible the OnePlus 5 will be the first in the series to rock a dual camera assembly on the back of the device.

Other rumours have suggested it could have a whopping 6GB RAM to augment the super-powered new processor and a 5.5-inch AMOLED display. In terms of battery life, reports have hinted at a 3,600mAh cell.

What would you like to see within this year's OnePlus flagship? Share your thoughts in the comments below.