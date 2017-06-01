OnePlus 5 retail packaging gives away this year’s headline feature

The retail packaging for the OnePlus 5 has reportedly leaked, confirming the presence of the rumored dual camera.

Android Authority says it has snagged the box featuring the tag line “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.”

How the dual camera will lead to clearer photos remains to be seen, but the first official image from the camera seemed to show improved low-light performance, much more detail and more vivid colours.

As the source speculates, it could be that the dual cameras will offer an RGB and a monochrome sensor, which will make it possible to capture additional clarity.

We saw this approach with the launch of the Essential Phone earlier this week.

The company appears top be placing the most focus on the camera for this year’s device and has previously revealed a partnership with the makers of the DxOMark camera benchmarking tool.

The firm is also giving 10 lucky fans the opportunity to test the device before it goes on sale, via a smartphone photography competition it is hosting through Instagram.

We still don't know exactly when the Snapdragon 835-toting device will be launched, but given the retail packaging is now out in the wild, it shouldn't be too much longer.

Will you be buying the OnePlus 5? Or have you already grabbed your flagship of choice for 2017? Share your thoughts in the comments below.