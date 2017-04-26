What you need to know about the OnePlus 5

“Wait,” you cry, “we haven’t even had the OnePlus 4 yet!” – and you’d be right. The last major phone release from OnePlus was the OnePlus 3T in 2016, and so logic dictates the OnePlus 4 is next in line.

But rumour has it OnePlus will succumb to the Chinese superstition of tetraphobia, a fear of the number four that’s prolific across east Asia. So serious is this superstition, elevators and hotels in China will skip the digit completely, and many companies actively avoid launching products with four in the name. Most rumours point to the next OnePlus phone being called the OnePlus 5, hence this article.

No matter what it’s called however, there’s still plenty of pressure on OnePlus to get its next phone right. Since the troubled days of the OnePlus One, OnePlus has matured significantly as a company, and now sees its phones ranked alongside the greats. However, OnePlus is facing stiff competition from the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Google Pixel, so the firm can’t afford to mess up.

We’ve rounded up all the latest rumours and speculation about the OnePlus 5, which you’ll find below.

Alternatively, scroll down to the bottom of the page for a brief, summarised version of this article.

OnePlus 5 Release Date: When does it come out?

Rumours have been thin on the ground so far, so it’s tough to say exactly when the phone will be revealed and released. Our best evidence comes from history:

OnePlus One – April 23, 2014 (reveal) | April 25, 2014 (release)

OnePlus 2 – July 28, 2015 (reveal) | August 11, 2015 (release)

OnePlus 3 – June 14, 2016 (reveal) | June 14, 2016 (release)

Based on those dates, we’d expect that the OnePlus 5 to be announced before July, putting the launch around the middle of the year. We’d also expect the release date turnaround to be fairly quick, with a definite possibility of same-day availability – online, anyway.

OnePlus 5 Design: What’s new?

The OnePlus 3T had a great design, featuring a solid metal frame and a slim, sturdy chassis. We’re expecting similar things from the OnePlus 5 too, given how well the OnePlus 3T went down.

For the record, the OnePlus 3T was 7.4mm and weighed 158 grams, which is about what you’d expect from a flagship. The handset featured a 5.5-inch screen, which is fairly typical. However, Samsung recently pushed to 5.8 inches with the Galaxy S8, so there’s a chance that the OnePlus 3T could follow suit.

The only proper design leak we’ve seen so far comes courtesy of a tech blog called India Today Tech, which claims to have sourced a render from people who have seen (and possibly worked on) the OnePlus 5. We can’t verify it, but it’s worth taking a look at anyway:

As you can see, it appears that much of the OnePlus 3T design has been retained. However, it’s important to note that a dual-camera module has been introduced – more on that later.

OnePlus 5 Specs: What’s new?

The OnePlus 3T was a formidable handset, featuring Qualcomm’s then-latest Snapdragon 821 chip. But the OnePlus 5 will almost certainly ship with a more powerful processor on board, and all the rumours to date suggest it’ll be the new Snapdragon 835.

The Snapdragon 835 is significantly faster and more power efficient than the Snapdragon 821, and that’s because it’s built on a better 10nm manufacturing process. Given that this is Qualcomm’s flagship chip right now, it seems highly unlikely that the OnePlus 5 would skip over it. We shouldn’t forget that the latest Samsung and Sony flagship phones use the Snapdragon 835, so it’s definitely the most prized component right now.

We haven’t heard much in the way of screen rumours, which suggests we might see a repeat of the 5.5-inch Full HD display we saw on the OnePlus 3T. However, OnePlus has shown an interest in VR in the past, so this could be the year where we finally see a little bit of battery life traded off for a more pixel-dense Quad-HD panel.

The OnePlus 3T boasted a fairly typical primary camera setup, with a high-resolution 16-megapixel camera, a wide f/2.0 aperture, built-in optical image stabilisation, and an LED flash. An easy improvement would be to widen the aperture, but we reckon the most likely scenario is that OnePlus adds a second rear-facing camera to the phone. It’s a growing industry trend that we’ve already seen adopted by the LG G6, Huawei P10, and even Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus. There are plenty of different advantages to having two cameras, including perks like better depth of field, improving focusing, and reduced blur – so we’ll have to see what OnePlus has in store.

We’d expect to see all the usual features, like a fingerprint scanner (possibly embedded under the screen), as well as fast-charging and at least 64GB of storage (just like the OnePlus 3T). It’s also highly likely that OnePlus won’t follow Apple’s decision to drop the headphone jack. Late last year, OnePlus co-founder conducted a Twitter poll to see whether fans wanted headphone jacks, and the answer was a resounding yes:

OnePlus 5 Price: How much will it cost?

OnePlus has always offered budget-friendly smartphones without skimping on hardware, but prices have slowly been rising over the years:

OnePlus 3T – £399

OnePlus 3 – £329 (was £309, price rose due to UK currency depreciation)

OnePlus 2 – £239

OnePlus One – £229

Given the high price of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, we’d be very surprised if the OnePlus 5 shipped for anything less than £329. In fact, if we’re expecting to see a Snapdragon 835 chip and a dual-camera module, the new phone could quite easily match (and outstrip) the £399 price tag on the OnePlus 3T. That’s especially likely given the fluctuating value of British sterling, which is playing havoc with profit margins for companies who trade in dollars.

Should you wait for the OnePlus 5?

If you’re thinking about holding off on a phone purchase because you’re waiting for the OnePlus 5, here’s what we’d recommend:

If you’re looking for a new Android phone, it’s definitely worth waiting. The OnePlus 5 should be out in a couple of months, and it’s likely going to offer flagship-grade specs for a very decent price. And even if you do end up wanting a Galaxy S8 more, Samsung’s phone should’ve dropped down in price by then too. It’s definitely worth hanging around for a little while if you’re in the market for a new Android blower.

If you’re an iPhone user, the OnePlus 5 could be a great way to switch. One of the problems with Apple smartphones is that they always cost a load of money. If you’re looking to move over to Android, a slightly cheaper – but still powerful – OnePlus 5 could be a great way to make the leap.

If you’ve got a OnePlus 3T, it might not be worth upgrading. Given how recently the OnePlus 3T launched, it’s probably not wise to jump ship to the OnePlus 5 just yet. Although we don’t have solid spec details, it’s unlikely that the OnePlus 5 will make any incredible improvements over the already formidable OnePlus 3T. In this case, we’d only recommend upgrading for die-hard fans – and it will all depend on how good the OnePlus 5 is, anyway.

OnePlus 5: Summary

Here’s a quick rundown of what you really need to know.

OnePlus 5 release date: Given the history of OnePlus phone launches, we’d expect the phone to be revealed by July, and released by August. However, nothing's been confirmed yet.

OnePlus 5 specs: Rumoured improvements include a faster and more energy-efficient Snapdragon 835 processor, as well as an iPhone-style dual-camera module.

OnePlus 5 price: We expect the OnePlus 5 to cost at least £329, and possibly somewhere even north of £400 depending on manufacturing costs.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.