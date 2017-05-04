OnePlus 5 naming nightmare continues as specs leak again

The OnePlus 5 leaks seem interminable, as alleged specs for the upcoming phone turn up online – and a fresh teaser casts doubt on the handset’s name.

There’s been no shortage of leaks about the next OnePlus smartphone in recent weeks, and today is no different. For a start, tipster Kumamoto Technology has posted supposed specs for the rumoured handset on Chinese social media site Weibo.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 5 will feature a Snapdragon 835, which is Qualcomm’s latest mobile processor. It’s a powerful chip that’s already been seen on the new Samsung Galaxy S8, and is expected to debut on the upcoming HTC U too. If the OnePlus 5 didn’t feature a Snapdragon 835, we’d be very surprised.

But the tipster goes on to suggest that we’ll also see 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 3,600mAh battery that charges 25% faster than the OnePlus 3T’s cell. All good so far, although the information is impossible to verify at this point.

The only other titbit of interest is the tipster’s suggestion that the phone will feature a horizontally arranged dual-camera module. Dual cameras have been mooted for a while, but it’s been generally believed that the snappers would be vertically arranged. In any case, it’s looking increasingly likely that the phone will have two cameras on the back.

Using a dual-camera setup wouldn’t exactly be revolutionary; the technology has been widely adopted in the top-end mobile market. Perhaps the most notable example is Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus, which introduced the design later last year to improve depth of field effects. However, we’ve also seen it featured on the new LG G6 and Huawei P10.

But spec leaks aren’t the the only thing OnePlus fans should be interested in today. We’ve also seen OnePlus itself casting doubt on the rumoured OnePlus 5 name.

The most recent OnePlus phone was the OnePlus 3T, but it’s been widely suggested that the next handset would be called the OnePlus 5. This has been put down to a widespread Chinese superstition called tetraphobia that associates the number four with bad luck.

However, OnePlus posted the following image to Twitter today:

At first glance, the message appears to be in celebration of Star Wars Day – May 4. The idea is that “May the 4th be with you” is a comical repurposing of the popular Star Wars catchphrase “May the Force be with you”.

But OnePlus also included an image with the tweet that depicts a giant number four crossed by two smartphones. The emphasis on the four has led many users to speculate that the new phone might actually be called the OnePlus 4.

Alternatively, it could be seen as OnePlus crossing out the number four, providing further proof of the rumoured OnePlus 5 branding:

In any case, we don’t have any official details from OnePlus on the matter, so we’ll have to stick to educated guesswork for now.

What would you like to see from the next flagship OnePlus smartphone? Let us know in the comments.