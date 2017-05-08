OnePlus 5 name confirmed – and we’ve even got a release window

The mystery is over: OnePlus has confirmed that its next smartphone will be called the OnePlus 5.

Since the release of the OnePlus 3T late last year, there’s been no shortage of confusion about what the phone’s successor would be called. Logic dictates that it would be the OnePlus 4, but most of the rumours suggested it would be called the OnePlus 5.

Fortunately, speaking to The Verge, OnePlus revealed that the new phone would be called the OnePlus 5. As expected, the reasoning was put down to tetraphobia, a widespread Chinese superstition that associates the number four with bad luck.

The report also goes on to note that the OnePlus 5 will be launched this summer, which isn’t a huge surprise. OnePlus smartphones typically arrive in spring or summer, so there’s no reason why the OnePlus 5 should be a break from that tradition.

So what should you expect from the OnePlus 5? Well the chief rumour is that it will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. This top-end processor has already featured in the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Samsung Galaxy S8, and is almost certainly designed to appear in many of this year’s flagship handsets – the OnePlus 5 included.

We’ve also heard chatter that the OnePlus 5 will sport a dual-camera module on the back. That’s not a huge surprise either, as dual cameras are en vogue in mobiles right now. Probably the most notable example was Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus last year, but we’ve also seen the tech appear on the LG G6 and Huawei P10.

Unfortunately, we won’t know anything for certain until OnePlus makes an official announcement, so take any spec leaks with due caution until then.

Related: Best Android phones

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.