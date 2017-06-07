OnePlus 5 might come with an insane amount of RAM

The OnePlus 5 could feature a whopping 8GB of RAM, judging by a leaked retail listing on Wednesday.

According to an Amazon India teaser listing, the astonishing amount of memory will accompany the already-confirmed top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Given Amazon is OnePlus’s exclusive launch partner in India, we’d find it unlikely a mistake was made here.

Related: OnePlus 3T review

As reported by @evleaks, the retail listing reads: "OnePlus 5 powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM will release on 22 June 2017 as an exclusive at Amazon.in."

If the listing proves accurate, the OnePlus 5 would have more RAM than any mainstream flagship phone yet.

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S8 and HTC U 11 offered 6GB RAM in some regions, both paired with the Snapdragon 835.

If the OnePlus 5 does offer 8GB RAM, it’ll be interesting to see how this affects the price point.

Traditionally the company has been able to undercut the top manufacturers’ price points, while keeping pace on specs.

There’s not long until we find out for sure. The OnePlus 5 will be revealed on June 20 and will be on sale almost immediately, depending on where you live.

Would 8GB of RAM be overkill? Especially if it pushes up the price? Share your thoughts in the comments below