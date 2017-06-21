OnePlus 5 is the fastest-selling device in the company’s history

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei says that the OnePlus 5 is the fastest-selling device in the Chinese company’s history.

In a tweet last night following the phone’s official announcement, Pei jubilantly said: “The first numbers are in, the OnePlus 5 is our fastest selling device ever!”

The OnePlus 5, which has a dual-camera setup, up to 128GB of storage and speedy Dash Charging, doesn’t go on sale until June 27th, so the Pei’s figures are based on pre-order numbers only.

The phone has been available to pre-order globally for a few days, but OnePlus has also held several pop-up events to give early birds a chance to snap it up before everyone else.

OnePlus hasn’t released any official pre-sale figures yet, but its early success sees the OnePlus 5 beating all of the company’s previous five smartphones, including the OnePlus 3T that launched in November 2016.

You can read our full OnePlus 5 review to see the phone’s full spec list, but other highlights include the powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, Android 7.1 and NFC. It has just two colour options: ‘Midnight Black’ and ‘Slate Grey’.

Related: Best Android Phones

Share your initial thoughts on the new OnePlus 5 in the comments.