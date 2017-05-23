OnePlus boss drops cryptic OnePlus 5 headphone jack hint

OnePlus boss Carl Pei has added to speculation regarding the OnePlus 5's headphone jack situation, following rumours that the firm's next 'flagship killer' might follow the iPhone 7 and switch to a USB-C connection.

The outspoken CEO dropped a couple of particularly cryptic tweets yesterday, which have been interpreted by some as suggesting that the headphone jack is safe.

On the one hand, Pei asking, "Why did the headphone jack cross the road?" would seem to hint that the OnePlus 5 will feature a repositioned headphone jack, rather than drop it entirely.

This chimes with previous rumours, including leaked images, which have shown the incoming device lacking a 3.5mm connection on its bottom – but we haven't been privvy to snaps alleging to depict its top.

But on the flipside, the OnePlus brand is largely built on offering flagship calibre specs at a lower price point – and in 2017, this might mean it wants to go all-in with the new USB-C standard.

We'll have to wait and see, with OnePlus expected to drop its next flagship over the summer.

