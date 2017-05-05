OnePlus 5 goes live on two online stores – specs revealed?

The OnePlus 5 leak bonanza continues as two different online stores list the handset for sale, pending the launch – before the phone has even been announced.

OnePlus has been keeping quiet about its next smartphone, but that hasn’t stopped an interminable flow of leaks from making their way online. After alleged specs were posted to Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this week, we’ve now seen two mobile retailers list a phone called the OnePlus 5 for sale.

The first is Oppomart, a long-time stockist of OnePlus smartphones. Oppomart lists the phone for $449, which works out at about £347 or €409. These are the specs listed for the device:

Screen: 5.5 inches

Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Software: Android Nougat (version unspecified)

Rear Camera: Dual 12 megapixels

Front Camera: 8 megapixels

Bluetooth: TBC

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB or 128GB

Expandable Storage: TBC

Battery: 3,580mAh

Dimensions: TBC

Weight: TBC

Interestingly, the Oppomart listing describes how the phone will feature Dash Quick Charge 2.0. Allegedly, this means the phone will be able to charge to near-full in just 30 minutes.

Next up is Gear Best, which doesn’t list any pricing, but does include a number of details about supposed hardware for the unannounced phone:

Screen: 5.5 inches

Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440 pixels

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Software: Android 7.1 Nougat

Rear Camera: 23 megapixels

Front Camera: 16 megapixels

Bluetooth: 4.2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 64GB

Expandable Storage: MicroSD (up to 128GB)

Battery: 4,000mAh

Dimensions: 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.0mm

Weight: 156 grams

As you may have noticed, there are some clear discrepancies between the two listings. For instance, Oppomart claims there will be 6GB of RAM and options for either 64GB and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, Gear Best claims we’ll see 8GB of RAM and 64GB storage. If the listings are accurate, this probably means we’ll see multiple configurations for the phone.

However, differences between the camera and battery specs are harder to explain away, making it difficult to know who to trust.

That said, some information is the same. For example, both listings agree about the screen size, display resolution, and software – and both listings use the same imagery.

Our best advice is to take both listings with due caution. Until we have official information from OnePlus, it’s entirely possible that both listings are false.

When asked for comment, a OnePlus person told TrustedReviews that they would be unable to confirm anything that does not come from official OnePlus channels.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.