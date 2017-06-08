OnePlus 5 price leaks as CEO shares first camera sample

It’s a great day for OnePlus fans as not one, but two new pieces of information leak out about the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus has been steadily trickling out more and more information about its upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone, with plenty of early praise being heaped on the phone’s camera. That’s because OnePlus has teamed up with French image sensor firm DxO to help design the phone’s camera system.

To get fans excited about this partnership, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has posted an image purportedly taken using the OnePlus 5. The photograph depicts a curiously shaped building and was clearly taken at night i.e. in low-light conditions.

Here's the shot:

Excitingly, the image appears to be very high-quality, given the apparent lack of ambient light. The details on the building are crisp and sharp, and there’s very little noise, even in the darker areas of the image. However, it’s important not to read too much into one picture – we’ll have to wait for our own review sample to make a real judgement on OnePlus 5 camera quality.

Rumour has it that the OnePlus 5 will feature a dual camera module, with one sensor shooting in monochrome. This will hopefully allow the phone to capture sharper and more detailed images.

And now onto the pricing leak. A promotion prize recently offered by Finnish music festival Provinssi gave entrants a chance to win two VIP tickets to the event, along with a OnePlus 5 smartphone. This entire package is supposedly valued at €948, a sum which enterprising OnePlus forum user Siuxor used to work out the possible OnePlus 5 pricing.

His logic was that a single VIP ticket is worth €199, so two tickets leaves €550 remaining for the phone. That’s not a surprising price for a flagship phone, and could quite easily be the launch price for Finland. It’s worth noting that a direct currency conversion puts the price at £477 in Britain and $619 in the USA – both higher than previous OnePlus phone pricing.

Unfortunately, we can’t say for sure whether this pricing estimate is accurate, so we’d recommend taking it with a pinch of salt. The good news is that the phone is set to launch on June 20, so you don’t have long to wait to find out.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? And how do you rate Pete Lau’s camera sample? Let us know in the comments.