OnePlus 5 doesn’t actually have 2x optical zoom – confirmed

OnePlus is making much of the OnePlus 5’s camera capabilities, but the marketed 2x zoom isn’t as impressive as we first thought.

When the OnePlus 5 was announced, the new dual-camera module was lauded as being one of the best in the business. One of the key features of the new camera design was the introduction of a telephoto zoom lens, which allowed for a new 2x zoom feature.

However, OnePlus has since clarified that this isn’t actually optical zoom, as you’d expect from a telephoto lens. Instead, it’s only 1.6x optical zoom, with the remaining 0.4x “realised through SmartCapture multi frame technology”.

Here’s the relevant tweet chain from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei:

So what does this mean? Well, optical zoom is a physical action within the camera, whereby you get a true and lossless zoom. The alternative is a digital zoom, which is effectively enlarging the image using software to give the impression of a zoom. So 0.4x of the OnePlus 5’s claimed 2x zoom is actually just a simple software trick, rather than the real optical zoom that’s so prized by photographers.

It’s a shame – and will come as a surprise to many – because it seems confusing to advertise 2x zoom with a dedicated 2x jump in the camera app, only to really be offering 1.6x zoom.

For comparison, Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus also offers 2x zoom, but it’s an entirely optical system that utilises the telephoto lens included in the dual-camera module.

Still, most reviewers seem generally impressed with the OnePlus 5’s camera performance, and given the phone’s lowly starting price of £449, it’s arguably much better value for money than the pricey iPhone 7 Plus.

