Another day, another OnePlus 5 leak: Several sketches have appeared online, seemingly depicting the next flagship OnePlus smartphone.

The latest in a flurry of OnePlus 5 leaks is a series of sketches that were posted to Chinese social media site Weibo and then picked up by specialist blog Android Pure. The sketches show a OnePlus phone that we’ve never seen before, with features that match up to leaks we’ve seen in recent days.

However, it’s important to caveat this with the fact that sketches are incredibly easy to fake, for obvious reasons. And although Weibo often turns out accurate leaks, it’s also produced some fake ones too. As such, we’d recommend taking the following images with due caution, because there’s every chance they’re fake.

Check out the sketches below:

There are lots of key features annotated in the sketches, but the one that stands out the most is the dual camera. There’s been no shortage of rumours suggesting that the OnePlus 5 will feature a dual camera, and the likelihood of it being true is increasing day by day.

It wouldn’t be a massive surprise either; dual camera modules are very en vogue in contemporary smartphone design. For instance, Apple fitted twin cameras onto the back of last year’s iPhone 7 Plus in a bid to improve depth of field and provide a compelling bokeh effect. We’ve also seen the dual camera design feature more recently on the LG G6 and Huawei P10, both of which launched earlier this year.

Unfortunately, details about the OnePlus 5 are still thin on the ground. OnePlus has confirmed the name of the phone and says it will be arriving this summer, but the handset remains are relative mystery. The sketches suggest we’ll see commonplace features like USB-C, flash, and a 3.5mm audio jack, but don’t reveal any internal components.

That said, it seems highly likely that the OnePlus 5 will ship with a Snapdragon 835 processor on board. That’s Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chipset, and has already debuted in both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium. It’s also tipped to appear in the upcoming HTC U, so it would be a huge surprise if the OnePlus 5 didn’t follow suit.

However, this is all just speculation, so we’ll have to wait for an official OnePlus 5 announcement before we can say anything for sure.

What would you like to see from the OnePlus 5? Let us know in the comments.