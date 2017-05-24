Here's how the OnePlus 5 will go toe-to-toe with the Galaxy S8 on performance

The OnePlus 5 smartphone will include the top-of-the-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the upstart manufacturer has confirmed.

In a blog post on the OnePlus community forums, CEO Pete Lau put to bed months of speculation by confirming the heavily-rumoured CPU.

He wrote: “We're proud to announce the OnePlus 5 will feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, which sets the foundation for smooth, powerful, and efficient performance.

“With graphically-demanding apps, for example, you'll notice how fast they load and how well they run.”

The news will surprise precisely no-one, but it is significant.

It means the OnePlus 5 will be able to compete with flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U 11 and Sony Xperia ZX, all of which plumped for the Snapdragon 835.

However, ot could also have ramifications for the price point. OnePlus phones have traditionally been cheaper than the big name flagships, but the presence of the Snapdragon 835 is likely to make undercutting the big guns more difficult.

Elsewhere in the blog entitled “Let’s talk performance,” OnePlus says it has improved touch latency.

“Our engineers tested why scrolling occasionally differed between phones,” Lau writes.

“There wasn't a lot of precedent for them to work with – no benchmarks, no industry case studies to learn from. So we used a special high-speed camera to track screen movements and measure input speeds. As a result, apps respond quickly to your touch for a seamless user experience.”

The company has also boosted app performance by ensuring the “apps you used most are ready to go when you turn on the OnePlus 5.”

The company says rarely-used apps have been deprioritised as a result.

Is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 key to taking down the big name flagships? Share your thoughts in the comments below.