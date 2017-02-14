The OnePlus 4 is one of this year’s most anticipated smartphones and a new concept video will only heighten the excitement surrounding the device.

Prolific YouTuber 'Concept Creator' has been busy of late and the new OnePlus 4 concept shows a super slim device packed with a range of high-end features in a phone priced at OnePlus’ usual reasonable level.

Very few details have so far leaked regarding the smartphone, but the video shows a device headlined by a 5.5-inch display without even a hint of a bezel, along with the promise of a Quad HD resolution that many have been crying out for.

Heading inside the device, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip with Adreno 540 graphics, 6GB of DDR4 RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage (which can be upped to 256GB with a microSD card) and a punchy 4,400mAh battery.

On the camera front it features a pair of lenses on the back, one 16-megapixel and the other 12-megapixel, which combine to offer 4K video capture and 3X optical zoom. The front has an 8-megapixel lens and there's also a pair of speakers with an innovative flashing message indicator inside the earpiece of the device.

The concept video predicts that the phone will come in midnight black, candy red, and pearl white, but there’s no word on any pricing in the footage. What isn’t in the video is the headphone jack that the OnePlus 4 is expected to retain if a tweet sent out by co-founder Carl Pei earlier this year is to be believed.

Stay tuned for all the latest OnePlus 4 news as we approach the OnePlus 4 launch.

Will you be buying the OnePlus 4 when it comes out? Let us know in the comments.