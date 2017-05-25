OnePlus 3T is being discontinued — here’s how to get ‘em while you can

The OnePlus 5 is almost here and, to make way for its grand arrival, the company is adopting an ‘out with the old in with the new' ethos.

Yes, the popular OnePlus 3T smartphone is being discontinued. The company is issuing a “last call” to buy the 2016 handset before they’re gone from shelves forever.

The few that are remaining can be grabbed from onepl.us/3T.

The move represents one of the shortest lifespans for any successful smartphone. OnePlus only released the 3T in November last year, so we make that around six months.

However, the company has assured owners both the 3T and OnePlus 3 will continue to receive support and updates.

“Rest assured that we’ll continue to bring more software updates and support to the OnePlus 3 and 3T,” says OnePlus’ Steven G on a community forum post.

The disappointment is sure to be tempered by the forthcoming release of the OnePlus 5.

Speaking of the future flagship killer, earlier this week we learned it will be powered by the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as the company continues its tradition of drip-feeding info ahead of the release.

There’s still no confirmation on the launch date, but we’re expecting it to arrive this summer, perhaps within the next month. Stay tuned.

Can the OnePlus 5 steal the thunder from the Galaxy S8 and HTC U11? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.