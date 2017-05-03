One of Amazon Prime’s most prized perks is going away

Of the many benefits US-based Amazon Prime subscribers receive is free access to a decent selection of HBO’s back catalogue of high-quality TV through the Prime Video library.

However, if you’re one of those subscribers yet to whizz through classic dramas like The Sopranos or The Wire, you’d best to it quickly.

HBO has announced it will not be renewing its licensing deal with Amazon when the current agreement expires in the middle of next year.

Speaking during the network’s quarterly earnings call, CEO Richard Pleper said the proposition no longer made sense due to the success of the firm’s HBO Now service.

The app, which debuted in 2015, enables viewers to pay $14.99 for a standalone subscription to the platform, without the need for a cable subscription.

“I don’t think you’ll see us extend or expand our library programming on Amazon beyond the end of next year,” Plepler said, via Variety.

Considering the agreement has been worth an estimated £250 million to $300 million to HBO since 2014.

HBO Now is available on a vast number of platforms in the US and allows both live and on demand access to programming.

Even Amazon sells access to the service, which offers unlimited access to newer shows like Game of Thrones and Ballers.

UK viewers haven’t had HBO through Prime or access to HBO Now due to the international licensing deals with UK providers like Sky.

Which HBO show gets your vote for the greatest ever? The Sopranos? Game of Thrones? The Wire? Let us know in the comments below.