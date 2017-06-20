One case maker is mighty confident this is the final iPhone 8 design

It wouldn’t be iPhone season without an accessory maker going out on a limb and opening pre-orders about three months in advance.

This year’s culprit/attention seeker is Olixar, which is selling iPhone 8 cases through MobileFun in the UK and the US this year.

According to the retailer (via 9to5Mac) Olixar’s confidence is rooted in “information and schematics they’ve acquired through their factories and contacts in the far east.”

There are loads of cases to chose from, from clear-backed ExoShield Touch to all-encompassing cases X-Trio Full Cover case with the glory hole for the Apple logo to poke through.

The case designs are banking on Apple launching a handset with thinner bezels and no home button, which appears to be the consensus from a host of recent leaks.

Olixar's designs also tie in with a screen protector leaked yesterday.

The iPhone 8 is due out in September this year. Recent rumours have predicted an in-display TouchID sensor and wireless charging as standout features.

Do you think the iPhone 8 will be worthy of the incessant hype? Share your thoughts in the comments below.