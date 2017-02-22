One game is enough to fill the Nintendo Switch internal storage

Nintendo Japan has revealed some of the storage space required for digital versions of the Switch launch library, one of which weighs in at 32GB.
Players picking up Nintendo Switch won’t have much of an issue installing some smaller digital titles on the internal storage. However, larger apps will pose more of an issue.
Dragon Quest Heroes 2, a launch game currently exclusive to Japan, weighs in at a massive 32GB. Unfortunately, that’s more than how much the console is capable of holding without an additional SD card.
Considering some of the system’s 32GB memory is taken up by the operating system, it’s currently impossible to install Dragon Quest Heroes 2 without a SD card.
Related: Horizon Zero Dawn Review
To put the size of Dragon Quest Heroes 2 into context, here’s how some other Switch titles compare:
All of the installations are manageable, and will only need to be taken into consideration by those planning on buying all of their launch games digitally. However, future patches will take up some of the internal memory.
Those hoping to build up a substantial digital library on Nintendo Switch will definitely need to invest in a Micro SDXC card, which are supported in sizes up to 2TB on the new console.
Watch: Nintendo Switch Games
Nintendo Switch will launch worldwide on March 3, 2017.
jimmy
February 22, 2017, 10:33 am
given the cheap price of memory, they really could have included a bit more. Not an issue for the AAA games bought on cartridge, but in todays world of online markets and 3rd party indie games, that 32gb is pretty poor. Especially given it's rivals both start at 500gb
Mimi
February 22, 2017, 10:41 am
The thing I don't understand is that all of these articles are saying that the memory isn't enough - it's misleading. The memory from cartridge games goes into the cartridge, not the device: just like with the 3DS. Additionally, purchasing more memory isn't really a lot of money; a 64GB MicroSD card costs £17 from Amazon, which isn't that much money.
Jordan King
February 22, 2017, 10:46 am
Something we tried our best to clarify in the article. External memory solutions are, for the most part, cheap and easy to get a hold of. The only installations those with physical media will need to worry about is post-launch patches.
Unfortunately, it's too early to tell how big a part these will play on Switch.