Olympus Tough TG-5 could be the ultimate rugged camera

Olympus has launched a brand new rugged camera to get you through the summer season of adventuring.

The Olympus Tough TG-5 is the latest rugged point-and-shoot from Japanese camera giant Olympus. It’s got a respectable 12-megapixel CMOS sense and a “class-leading, super-bright” 25-100mm f/2.0 lens.

The camera comes powered by Olympus’ TruePic VIII image processor, the same one that features in flagship Olympus shooters, offering speed improvements and advanced shooting capabilities. For instance, you’ll be able to shoot in 4K, as well as Full HD at 120 frames per second.

“Our priority with the TG-5 was to improve overall image quality in a wider range of conditions and to enhance the adventure capturing capabilities of the camera,” said Eiji Shirota, who headed up the Olympus team that developed the TG-5 in Tokyo.

“Customer feedback told us that Tough! cameras are used in situations that are challenging both physically and photographically,” Shirota went on. “The new sensor has a lower pixel count than the previous model, yet when combined with the latest image processor from our pro flagship OM-D E-M1 Mark II, gives better image quality than before with enhanced dynamic range and improved response time."

But this is a rugged camera, so Olympus is also keen to wax lyrical on the “legendary toughness” of the TG-5. For instance, Olympus claims that the camera is shockproof to a height of 2.1 metres, crushproof to a weight of 100kg, and freezeproof to temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius.

Importantly, it’s also waterproof to an impressive depth of 15 metres without a special underwater housing. If you’re looking to go even deeper though, then you can pick up a special PT-058 underwater casing separately, letting you capture images and video at depths of up to 45 metres.

Speaking about the new camera, professional adventurer Annelie Pompe said: “I go climbing, free diving, running, skiing, surfing, kayaking and mountain biking so I need a camera that can go anywhere, stand the pace and create great pictures."

Pompe continued: “The TG-5 takes all this in its stride and I love the new control dial and anti-fog dual pane glass – when you are in and out of freezing water these will make a great camera even better to use.”

The Olympus Tough TG-5 will be available in red or black colour options starting from mid-June. Pricing starts at £399.99.

What’s your favourite camera brand? Let us know in the comments.