Official LG G6 teaser confirms new bezel-free design

LG has issued invites to its upcoming flagship phone unveiling, officially confirming its next iPhone challenger will be the LG G6.

Making the leakiest phone in recent memory a reality, LG has not only teased that the LG G6 will be formally unveiled on February 26, but offered a few tantalising details about the phone in the process.

Dubbing the upcoming unveiling “LG G6 Day,” the Korean manufacturer has suggested the LG G5 follow-on will feature a new bezel-free design.

Declaring that the handset will possess a “Big Screen That Fits,” LG has shown a smartphone screen alongside the outline of a smartphone body with the same dimensions.

This would fit will recent leaks that suggested the LG G6 will play host to a sizeable screen with a unique 18:9 aspect ration and a new, ‘Full Vision’ panel.

Related: Best Smartphones 2017

Although not revealing the exact size of the phone, the G6 invite has suggested the device will pack a sizeable screen into a phone with a relatively compact body, most likely by reducing the unnecessary framing.

This looks set to be a trend of 2017 smartphones, with the eagerly awaited Samsung Galaxy S8 expected to follow in a similar fashion, doing away with its physical home button in order to add a larger, more immersive panel into a phone with the same overall footprint as its predecessor.

In what’s set to be a busy day for the smartphone sector, “LG G6 Day” has been pencilled in for February 26, the day before MWC 2017 will officially kick off.

Other devices expected to be announced on the same day include the Huawei P10 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.

Impressive screen to body ratio aside, the LG G6 is expected to ditch its predecessor’s modular form and adopt a new, metal backed design.

This will reportedly be paired with a new, faster processor and improved camera units.

WATCH: Best Smartphone 2016

Are you excited by the prospect of a bezel-free G6? Let us know in the comments.