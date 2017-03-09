Ofcom: More spectrum means better Wi-Fi for all

The UK’s congested airwaves are about to improve after Ofcom decided to free up precious spectrum space in the 5GHz band

After a consultation last year, Ofcom will move forward with the plan to open up an additional 125Mhz of radio spectrum in the precious 5.8GHz band (5,725 - 5,850MHz).

“Consumer demand for Wi-Fi to connect wireless devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops is growing at a fast pace. High capacity applications such as video streaming are driving this demand and will increase the need for bandwidth required for Wi-Fi devices,” Ofcom explained in its release.

The particular part of the spectrum that Ofcom has chosen to open up is deliberate as it immediately increases the number of 80HMz channels from four to six. The move has also topped up the 40MHz by three channels and 20MHz by six.

Blasting through all the jargon, it basically means that your Wi-Fi will be less crowded than it was before and connection speeds should get faster. Just as long as your router can handle it.

Stakeholders have until April 11 to respond to this proposal and Ofcom is also working with the manufacturers of smartphones, tablets and laptops to work out what, if anything, they must do to benefit from license free use of the new spectrum space.

Considering Ofcom’s recent findings that over 1.4 million home in the UK don’t have a fast enough connection to even use Netflix, anything that speeds things up should be welcomed with open arms.

Is the UK doing enough to improve Wi-Fi connectivity? Let us know in the comments below.