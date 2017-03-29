Oculus Rift celebrates its first anniversary with a big new sale

This week marks the first year anniversary of the Oculus Rift release, and what better way to celebrate than discounting dozens of games?

From now until April 4 more than 30 titles have been reduced across the Oculus Store on PC.

Some of the best deals include dogfighting space shooter EVE Valkyrie at 50 percent off alongside Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Chronos and Project Cars down by 45 percent.

As part of the anniversary sale you can pick up all of the following games as part of a $89.99 bundle. Saving a grand total of 66 percent.

AirMech: Command

Chronos

Darknet

Dead Secret

EVE: Gunjack

EVE: Valkyrie

Fly to KUMA

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Project CARS

Radial-G : Racing Revolved

Windlands

Having launched back in March 2016 ahead of HTC Vive and PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift is one of the best VR headsets you can buy right now. Here’s what we thought:

“The Oculus Rift is a triumph for every tech head – this isn’t just a step towards the future, it is an almighty leap. It's by no means perfect, but it's already fulfilling a healthy fraction of its ultimate potential.”

Watch: Mass Effect Andromeda Review

Anything catch your fancy? Let us know in the comments below.