Oculus Rift and Touch Controller bundle down to just £399

It’s now cheaper than ever to pick up a top-end virtual reality headset, and we’ve got all the information on how to get the best deal possible.

Facebook’s legendary Oculus Rift VR headset has been significantly discounted when you’re buying it as part of a bundle.

If you buy the Oculus Rift headset with the Oculus Touch Controller pair bundle, you’ll now be able to take advantage of a permanent £200 price drop.

This means that you’ll now only pay £399.99 for the headset and two Touch Controllers, whereas previously you would’ve had to pay £599.99 for the exact same setup.

Of course, don’t forget that you’ll need a suitably powerful gaming PC to run the Oculus Rift, so make sure that your system has the requisite computing heft to support the platform before shelling out on a brand new Rift.

Buy Now: Oculus Rift + Touch Controller at Amazon for £399.99

The Oculus Rift earned a very respectable 4/5 score during our long-term review, with particular praise going to the incredible experience on offer, the light and robust design, the simple setup, and the strong launch lineup of available content.

Here’s our long-term review verdict for the Oculus Rift:

"VR is still a very young platform, and no headset has managed to so far get it 100% right. The lack of interesting games, despite an impressive increase in numbers, makes the platform feel underdeveloped as a whole."

"Despite this, Oculus has taken bold strides forward, from being one of the least appealing VR platforms to a valid contender for the top slot thanks to the arrival of Oculus Touch. Oculus has also done stellar work courting developers, which will hopefully lead to a greater variety of games in its Store in the very near future – we hope."

Buy Now: Oculus Rift + Touch Controller at Amazon for £399.99

We gave the Oculus Touch controllers an even more impressive 4.5/5 score in our review, as we were pleased by how comfortable they were to hold, the games lineup, and the fact that they work in a smaller play space than the Vive.

Here’s our Oculus Touch verdict:

"If you already own an Oculus Rift, then yes, you should absolutely buy the Touch. £189/$199 may sound expensive, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to what you’ve already paid to get a VR-ready PC and headset. Plus it comes bundled with two great launch titles."

"The Touch is also the only way you’re going to get a truly immersive VR experience without shelling out for an HTC Vive – which, while great, requires a lot more setup time and space."

Buy Now: Oculus Rift + Touch Controller at Amazon for £399.99

Related: Best gaming PC

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.