Oculus Rift 2 could ship with advanced eye-tracking tech

Facebook-owned Oculus has acquired a start-up that might offer clues about the next-gen Rift headset’s killer feature.

The VR specialist has purchased The Eye Tribe, a 16-person firm that builds eye-tracking software (via Recode).

As a result of the acquisition those folks will now be joining Team Oculus, presumably with a view towards building the tech into future Rift iterations.

Related: Oculus Rift review

The Eye Tribe currently makes a $99 development kit that offers creators the chance to base graphical rendering on where the wearer is looking.

This could enable Oculus to send higher frame rates to certain areas of the display depending on where the wearer is focused.

While the current Rift model uses head tracking technology to enable users to look around virtual environments, eye-tracking tech would be a potential game changer in other ways.

Rift wearers would have the ability to gaze around their surroundings, or select items from a menu just by directing their eyes in the desired direction.

It could be especially effective in gaming situations that require players to make rapid movements.

HTC Vive vs Oculus Rift

Did you grab a Rift for Christmas? Share your first impressions in the comments section below.