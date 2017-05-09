O2 is the latest to drop European roaming charges — but not for everyone

O2 customers will be able to use their UK voice, text and data allowances in 47 countries from June 15.

It means Pay Monthly and Business customers will be able to go abroad without incurring roaming fees.

Customers with the appropriate plans won’t have to do anything next time they travel, the switch will be automatic.

O2 is the last of the four major UK networks to eliminate roaming fees before they're abolished in the EU on June 15.

However, whereas EE’s announcement last week included pay-as-you-go customers, O2 is keeping the perks to its monthly contracted customers.

Whether UK customers will retain these rights after Brexit remains to be seen.

Our best guess is UK networks will be able to hammer out deals with their European counterparts (some of whom have ownership tie-ins) to keep Brits roaming charge-free.

