Everything you need to know about Nvidia Volta

The Nvidia Volta is set to be the graphics card giant’s successor to its Pascal architecture, but what on Earth does that mean and why are we even talking about it?

With Nvidia’s popular 10-series graphics card line-up complete, attention has turned to what’s next. Because rumour mongers love to monger rumours.

We’re here to clear up the spurious rumours and give you what you need to know about Volta as of right now.

What is Nvidia Volta?

Volta is the code name for Nvidia’s next generation of graphics architecture. Graphics architecture is another way of describing a chip’s design; the template on which the various different products are based. Volta is the successor to Pascal, which was the codename behind 10-series GPUs ranging from the bottom-spec GTX 1050 all the way up to the GTX 1080 Ti.

Some speculation currently places Volta as the brains behind the brawn of next-gen GTX 20-series cards, such as the currently-fictional GTX 2080. Others have said the 20-series will simply be a refresh (minor update) of the current Pascal architecture.

In short, only Nvidia really knows what’s going on and until some proper, solid information comes from a reliable source, there’s not much else to add.

Should I wait to buy a new graphics card?

This is an important question, and is why we decided to write this now.

The most recent rumours found in various places online point to new Nvidia graphics cards launching in the third quarter of this year.

Does that mean the Nvidia Volta release date will be in 2017? Maybe not.

Some are reporting this launch as being Volta, while others say it’s going to be the aforementioned Pascal refresh. To not know such basic information at this point tells you how far off the next launch really is, as many of the Volta rumours you'll find on the web don't match up with each other.

In other words, don’t let talk of Volta stop you from buying a new graphics card for your PC right now – if you were always waiting for the next generation of GPUs before buying, you’d never end up buying one.

We know so little about Volta and rumours vary so wildly, it might not appear until well into next year at the earliest. Even if Nvidia does decide to do a Pascal refresh this year, the performance differences won’t make a 10-series Nvidia GPU obsolete.

Nvidia Volta specs and technology

This is where things get technical and woolly.

We have no information on specifications whatsoever, aside from a couple of pieces of technology. Initially, it appeared that Volta would be based on a fabrication process (the way in which the chip is manufactured) of 10nm (nanonmetres) in size.

The smaller the process size, the more transistors (the yes/no gates that do all the work) you can fit on a piece of silicon, which means you effectively get more powerful components without using more energy. We warned you this would be technical.

By way of comparison, 10nm is the same process size as Intel’s Cannon Lake processors.

However, other rumours point to Volta being shifted to a slightly larger – and thereby easier – fabrication process of 12nm. This is according to Taiwan’s Commercial Times via Tech Report. As the publication points out, simply rating a GPU based on process size is a bit of a non-science since other factors come into play.

Aside from that, Nvidia apparently is looking to incorporate high-bandwidth memory (already found in high-end datacentre GPUs) into Volta GPUs. But that’s about it.

We’re going to keep this article updated as new rumours arrive, so bookmark this page and stay tuned to TrustedReviews.