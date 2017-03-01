Nvidia's game DVR now knows when you land a sweet multi-kill

Never miss an epic moment again with ShadowPlay Highlights.

PC gamers will soon be able to automatically record heroic gaming moments without even thinking about it, with Nvidia’s ShadowPlay Highlights feature.

The new tool will be able to detect when you pull of a ridiculous multi-kill or similarly amazing feat, meaning you no longer have to worry about forgetting to hit the record button immediately after something amazing happens.

ShadowPlay is part of Nvidia’s GeForce Experience software, which works with all Nvidia graphics cards and lets you record gameplay without affecting system performance. Like PS4 and Xbox One DVR functions, it records in a loop so you’ll always be able to capture the last few seconds of gameplay.

See how it works in the video below:

Demonstrated on stage at the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco, ShadowPlay Highlights will first be integrated into the upcoming five-v-five first-person battle game LawBreakers. Developers will have to opt into the feature, effectively putting in automatic triggers that tell ShadowPlay to record a moment. In LawBreakers, for example, ShadowPlay Highlights will be triggered whenever a player eliminates every member of the enemy team in a short space of time.

After the match, ShadowPlay lets you know that you have some highlights to sort through, and the ShadowPlay overlay lets you trim and upload clips directly to YouTube between matches if you’re fast enough.

Developers will be able to add the feature to their games from this week onwards, but there's no news on which game will get to market with it first.

What games would you like to see get a Highlights trigger? Let us know in the comments.