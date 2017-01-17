Nvidia’s unannounced GTX 1080Ti may have secretly debuted at CES

A new supercharged Nvidia graphics card may have been hiding in plain sight at this month’s CES 2017 tradeshow.

It seems Gigabyte may have revealed a graphics card based on previously unseen Nvidia designs earlier this month. At CES 2017 in Las Vegas, Gigabyte had its mysterious new ‘Aorus’ graphics card on show at its booth, but the company avoided detailing the underlying technology.

However, many are now speculating that Gigabyte’s new card was actually the first example of the GTX 1080Ti, a long-expected follow-up to the GTX 1080 that launched last year.

The graphics card can be seen in a video posted to the YouTube channel ‘HardwareCanucks’. In the video, the narrator describes the graphics core inside the Aorus as “so new that we can’t even tell you what it is”, adding that it will “be launching from Nvidia very soon”.

Watch the video below:

Nvidia launched its 10-series graphics cards last year, unveiling the GeForce GTX 1080 on May 27, 2016. Since then, a further six cards have been added to the series, with the eighth expected to be called the 1080Ti. In terms of performance, the 1080Ti is expected to fall somewhere between the 1080 and the Titan X in terms of performance.

In our review, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 scored 4.5/5, praised for its fantastic performance, great design, and how highly overclockable it is. Here was our original verdict:

“As it stands, it’s the most powerful consumer graphics card you can buy, with AMD yet to show its hand in 2016. The 1080 also represents good value, even if the price is higher than the previous generation. This is (nearly) gaming perfected.”

Nvidia is expected to announce the GTX 1080Ti in March, although no such plans have been publicly confirmed.

What do you think of Nvidia’s 10-series graphics cards? Perhaps you love AMD instead? Let us know in the comments.