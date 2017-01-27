Nvidia's rolling out 4K HDR feature set to original Shield TV boxes

Nvidia is rolling out features that appear on its newly announced Shield TV to owners of the original set top box, including 4K HDR streaming.

The new download is a free over-the-air update which also boosts existing gaming capabilities alongside the viewing upgrades.

4K HDR streaming can now be accessed via apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, while Google Play also gets support for 4K content, along with other services.

There's also support for upgraded GeForce Now game streaming, while a new Nvidia Games app brings together all the available gaming sources, such as GeForce Now, GameStream, and Android native games.

Original Shield TVs should also be able to be used as smart home devices in the future once those features are activaed, with future software updates.

That said, the new Shield TV, released this month, comes with a controller that features a built-in microphone – an addition that will be required for using voice recognition with Google Assistant.

In other words, those looking to use their original Shield TV as a smart home device in the future will need to shell out a further £59.99 for the new Shield Controller.

Still, that's better than paying for a brand new Shield TV, and the original Shield will eventually work with the company's upcoming Spot plug-in ambient microphone.

The mics can be placed at various plugs throughout your house and provides digital assistant features, with a software update for SmartThings’ smart home hub coming in the future.

If you have the original Shield TV, you can download the update now for free.

Let us know what you think of the Shield update in the comments.