Nvidia’s GTX 1080 deal gets you a free copy of For Honor

If you’re planning to upgrade your gaming rig – or you’re building a PC for the first time – then we’ve got some good news for you.

Nvidia has announced a new deal that will get you a free copy of a game if you buy a standalone GeForce GTX 1070 or GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, or a PC or laptop featuring one of those cards.

The deal, which is live now, entitles you to a copy of either Ubisoft’s For Honor, or Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – completely free of charge.

For Honor was announced at E3 way back in 2015, and has a worldwide release set for February 14, 2017. It’s a hack-and-slash game that sees knights, samurai, and vikings battling it out in a Medieval fantasy setting. We haven’t fully reviewed the game, but here are the first impressions of Brett Phipps, our gaming editor:

“For Honor works best when it’s played on a smaller scale. The fewer people I had to fight there I enjoyed it as I felt in control – duelling with a single opponent was intense and immense fun. Even the four-versus-four elimination battles can be brilliant when working as a team. However, Dominion can be a little too chaotic and, as things stand, the single player campaign has many problems.”

“I hope the final product offers a more consistent package, as there’s plenty to move in the game, and it deserves a community to pick up and run with it.”

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is also a Ubisoft title, and is the tenth instalment in the Ghost Recon franchise. It’s the first in the series to feature an open world environment however, and has a bunch of different environments, including mountains, forests, and deserts. The game is set to release on March 7, 2017. We haven’t completed a full review yet, but here are our first impressions:

“With over 60 different vehicles, there’s certainly some fun to be had tearing up the Bolivian countryside with four mates, but thanks to its archaic AI, it currently fails to offer the kind of satisfying challenge that would keep players coming back.”

“With less than two months to go before Wildlands hits the shelves, let’s hope that Ubisoft can use that time to help give a beautiful-looking world the depth and variety of gameplay that it deserves.”

To redeem the games, you’ll have to enter codes – which you’ll receive digitally – into the GeForce Experience, which will automatically ad the title to your Uplay account.

Related: Best Gaming PC 2017

Watch: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 review

Which game would you prefer to own? Let us know in the comments.