Nvidia has announced its answer to the ultrabook, unveiling its new Max-Q gaming laptop standard.

The new brand, that’s set to be used by most of the world’s gaming laptop manufacturers is a combination of external design and internal specifications.

The news was announced at Computex 2017, with Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang explaining that Max-Q is all about efficiency, treading the line between performance and battery life.

There are two key physical metrics laptop manufacturers will have to meet in order to be classified as a Max-Q laptop. The first is having a thickness of less than 18mm, and the second is a weight of under 5lbs, or about 2.1kg. Fan noise will have to be under 40dBA. This has all been made possible by a combination of advanced cooling and much, much more efficient electrical designs, which Nvidia says has only become possible very recently.

While those measurements by themselves might not sound exciting, consider the other requirement: you’ll need to be stuffing a GTX 1080 GPU into your thin and light laptop, which is no mean feat. This will result in laptops with huge performance in 1440p and 4K games, without being desk-bound lumps that you wouldn’t want to take anywhere.

Max-Q laptops can also come equipped with GTX 1070s and 1060s as well.

The spec also requires the use of WhisperMode, which is a new feature coming to Nvidia’s GeForce Experience software. WhisperMode will balance performance with power consumption in order to keep heat under control.

But it’s interesting to note that battery life doesn’t form part of these specifications whatsoever. One reason could be that it’s too hard to standardise the exceptionally wide range of use cases and games that consume battery power, but it’d be nice to have a rough figure all the same.

Before you get too excited, consider this: The svelte Acer Predator Triton 700 announced in April doesn't conform to the spec, being too thick and too heavy. However, that wacky machine will cost in excess of £3400 so you can imagine how much machines that do conform will end up costing.

We’re expecting to see various Max-Q laptops unveiled at Computex from all the big gaming laptop firms, with Nvidia expecting widespread availability from June 17.

Let us know what you think of the new Mx-Q standard in the comments.