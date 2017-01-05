Nvidia GeForce Now is an epic gaming PC in the cloud

Got a laptop or PC with rubbish on-board graphics or a Mac that can't play games? Nvidia wants to solve your problems.

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang used his CES keynote presentation to launch GeForce Now for Windows and Mac, bringing game streaming to millions of PC that were previously unable to play anything.

More advanced than previous game streaming efforts, GeForce Now lets you access your entire Steam gaming library remotely. GeForce Now was already on Shield TV devices as a monthly subscription, but this is the first time it’s been made available for Windows and Mac.

It works on Windows 10 and MacOS, which is a huge deal for Apple device owners, who previously didn’t have many options for playing games at high resolution. All you'll need is a piece of software that acts a conduit for your keyboard and mouse inputs. In return, the software will stream a live feed of the game you're playing remotely.

Nvidia is marketing this as playing with an Nvidia-powered PC in the cloud. As such, you’ll have a choice of PCs. New GeForce Now users will get eight hours free playtime on a GeForce GTX 1060 PC or four hours on a GeForce GTX 1080 PC. For an additional $25, gamers will be able to play 20 hours on a GTX 1060 rig and 10 hours on a GTX 1080 machine.

The service will launch in March as Early Access.

Playing on a virtual PC that could be thousands of miles away of course presents challenges. Latency has always been a big deal for these sorts of services, so you’ll likely need a top-notch internet connection and reliable home network to benefit from the service.